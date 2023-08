New Suit - Contract

Elena Toninato d/b/a Toninato Group was sued for breach of contract on Wednesday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, filed by Fox Rothschild on behalf of Jodi Seiger Endahl, seeks nearly $500,000 in allegedly unpaid invoices for the purchase of the plaintiff's dance studio and beauty salon. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-02284, Endahl v. Toninato.

Minnesota

August 02, 2023, 7:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Jodi Seiger Endahl

Fox Rothschild

defendants

Elena Toninato

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract