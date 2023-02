New Suit

Great American Insurance, Rivers End Outfitters and other defendants were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Friday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a recreational boating accident, was brought by Lundy Lundy Soileau & South on behalf of Phillip Curtis Endacott. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00438, Endacott v. Rivers End Outfitters LLC et al.

Insurance

February 03, 2023, 4:29 PM