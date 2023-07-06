End in Sight for 2 Law Firms Who Spent 7 Years Fighting for ...

News From Law.com

Two law firms fighting for seven years over the dregs of what once was a $53.8 million wrongful death judgment received guidance from the Fourteenth Court of Appeals that may finally bring their feud to an end. In a memorandum opinion released today, the Houston appeals court reversed a summary judgment on tort claims where the trial court held they were based on a contingency-fee agreement that was unenforceable. The Fourteenth District ruled this is trial court error. This dispute between the Padua Law Firm and The Gibson Law Firm began after a jury reached its verdict in 2016 for the parents of Angel Garcia; she died in a 2013 construction accident.

Construction & Engineering

July 06, 2023, 3:41 PM

nature of claim: /