Today's Am Law Litigation Daily picks up its "Best I've Ever Seen" series discussing cross-examination with David Boies. "Every cross-examination, you try to think about what's motivating the person you're going to be examining: Who is he? What is important? And again, what do they represent? What do they like? What are they responsive to?" Boies said.

October 11, 2022, 7:30 AM