King & Spalding and Reese Marketos LLP filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court against Sentry Insurance. The suit centers on underlying litigation accusing plaintiff Encore Wire Corp. of deceptive trade practices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00367, Encore Wire Corporation v. Sentry Insurance A Mutual Company.

April 25, 2023, 7:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Encore Wire Corporation

King & Spalding

defendants

Sentry Insurance A Mutual Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute