New Suit

Encompass Property and Casualty Insurance Company of New Jersey, an Allstate subsidiary, filed a declaratory judgment action Thursday in South Carolina District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, seeks a judgment that no coverage is available to defendant Sean O’Connor in connection with underlying litigation. The case is 3:22-cv-04539, Encompass Property and Casualty Insurance Company of New Jersey v. O'Connor et al