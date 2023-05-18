Removed To Federal Court

Jones Stephens Corp., a plumbing products manufacturer, removed a product liability lawsuit to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The complaint, over property damage arising from a defective braided toilet connector, was filed by Cotter Law on behalf of Allstate subsidiary Encompass Indemnity Co. Jones Stephens is represented by Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel and Hartman, Springfield & Walker. The case is 3:23-cv-00177, Encompass Indemnity Company et al v. Jones Stephens Corp.

Insurance

May 18, 2023, 6:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Encompass Indemnity Company

Jennifer Brady

Jeremiah Brady

defendants

Jones Stephens Corp.

defendant counsels

Chambliss

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects