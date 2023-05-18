Jones Stephens Corp., a plumbing products manufacturer, removed a product liability lawsuit to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The complaint, over property damage arising from a defective braided toilet connector, was filed by Cotter Law on behalf of Allstate subsidiary Encompass Indemnity Co. Jones Stephens is represented by Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel and Hartman, Springfield & Walker. The case is 3:23-cv-00177, Encompass Indemnity Company et al v. Jones Stephens Corp.
Insurance
May 18, 2023, 6:42 PM