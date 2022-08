Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Garan Lucow Miller on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, which seeks reimbursement for the treatment of personal injuries stemming from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Devlin Law on behalf of Encompass Healthcare. The case is 2:22-cv-11915, Encompass Healthcare PLLC v. Allstate Insurance Co.