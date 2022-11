New Suit

Encompass Health filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government Friday in Florida Middle District Court seeking to reverse a federal agency decision denying $3.5 million in Medicare reimbursement. The court action was brought by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings and Calhoun, Bhella & Sechrest. The case is 8:22-cv-02573, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Sarasota, LLC, et al v. Becerra.

Health Care

November 11, 2022, 7:44 PM