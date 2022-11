New Suit

Encompass Health Hospitals, a network of inpatient rehab facilities, sued HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Friday in Nevada District Court. The suit, brought by Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie, challenges decisions of the Medicare Appeals Council. The case is 2:22-cv-01912, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Desert Canyon, LLC et al v. Becerra.

Health Care

November 14, 2022, 4:16 AM