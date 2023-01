Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at the Maxim Law Firm on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the Hanover Insurance Group to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, over the indemnity of legal fees in underlying leasing restriction claims, was filed by Winter Capriola Zenner on behalf of Enclave at Riverwalk Townhome Association Inc. The case is 1:23-cv-00109, Enclave at Riverwalk Townhome Association, Inc. v. The Hanover Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 11, 2023, 4:32 AM