Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McGuireWoods on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Verizon Business Group to North Carolina Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Van Kampen Law on behalf of a plaintiff claiming breaches of the ADA. The case is 3:23-cv-00464, Enck v. MCI Communications Services LLC.

Telecommunications

July 26, 2023, 12:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Sean Enck

Plaintiffs

Van Kampen Law, PC

defendants

MCI Communications Services LLC

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA