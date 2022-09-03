New Suit - Consumer

Enchante Accessories, a seller of consumer goods which contain the chemical DEHP, filed a First Amendment lawsuit against the Consumer Advocacy Group on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit arises under California's Proposition 65, which requires companies to warn consumers if a product contains harmful levels of certain chemicals. The complaint seeks a declaration that Enchante's products do not contain harmful levels of DEHP and therefore do not require a Prop 65 warning for cancer or reproductive toxicity. The suit further seeks to enjoin the Consumer Advocacy Group from filing Prop 65 enforcement actions against the company with respect to DEHP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-05035, Enchante Accessories Inc. v. Consumer Advocacy Group Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 03, 2022, 1:39 PM