New Suit - Contract

Trafigura Group, a Swiss commodity trading and logistics company, and other defendants were sued Thursday in Texas Southern District Court over a maritime contract dispute. The court case was filed by Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig and Hall Maines Lugrin on behalf of Lloyd's London and Enbridge Ingleside Oil Terminal. The suit concerns a dispute over damage to a vessel which had been moored by the defendants at an Enbridge facility. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00304, Enbridge Ingleside Oil Terminal, LLC et al v. Xiang T23 International Ship Lease PTE Limited et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 22, 2022, 3:58 PM