Who Got The Work

Williams & Connolly partners Thomas H.L. Selby and David Berl are defending Pfizer in a pending patent lawsuit over Paxlovid, Pfizer's high-profile treatment for COVID-19. The case, filed June 21 in Massachusetts District Court by Foley Hoag on behalf of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, contends that Paxlovid contains a chemical compound patented by Enanta. Pfizer is also represented by McCarter & English. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper, is 1:22-cv-10967, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. v. Pfizer Inc.