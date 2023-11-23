Who Got The Work

Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, has tapped attorneys Matthew Hammer and Ray Groble of Mohan Groble Scolaro to defend a pending lawsuit. The complaint, filed Oct. 9 in Illinois Southern District Court by Sorling Northrup on behalf of Enable Mississippi River Transmission, seeks to acquire the necessary easements through the defendants' properties to operate and maintain a natural gas pipeline. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Gilbert C. Sison, is 3:23-cv-03317, Enable Mississippi River Transmission v. Leskera Family Farm Revocable Trust.

Transportation & Logistics

November 23, 2023, 8:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Enable Mississippi River Transmission

Plaintiffs

Sorling Northrup

defendants

Norfolk Southern Railway Company

City of Edwardsville

Gateway Commerce Center Development Company, Inc.

Heartlands Conservancy, an Illinois not-for-profit corporation

Leskera Family Farm Revocable Trust

Metro East Sanitary District

Unknown Owners

defendant counsels

Leskera Law Firm

Thompson Coburn

Hinshaw & Culbertson

Ifmk Law, Ltd.

Mohan Groble Scolaro, P.C.

nature of claim: 210/related to a government taking of private property