Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, has tapped attorneys Matthew Hammer and Ray Groble of Mohan Groble Scolaro to defend a pending lawsuit. The complaint, filed Oct. 9 in Illinois Southern District Court by Sorling Northrup on behalf of Enable Mississippi River Transmission, seeks to acquire the necessary easements through the defendants' properties to operate and maintain a natural gas pipeline. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Gilbert C. Sison, is 3:23-cv-03317, Enable Mississippi River Transmission v. Leskera Family Farm Revocable Trust.
Transportation & Logistics
November 23, 2023, 8:35 AM