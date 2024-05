News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit has upheld the dismissal of a shareholder derivative action against Cognizant Technology Solutions after adopting a new standard of appellate review in a rare en banc ruling. The court's 13 judges adopted a de novo review standard in demand futility cases in place of the abuse-of-discretion standard that the court applied previously.

Technology

May 03, 2024, 2:41 PM

nature of claim: /