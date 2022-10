New Suit - Contract

Fox Rothschild filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Empyrean Medical Systems. The suit accuses defendant Itzik Iluz of falsely claiming an ownership interest in the company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:22-cv-81561, Empyrean Medical Systems Inc. v. Iluz.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 11, 2022, 4:13 PM