The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was slapped with a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit on Wednesday in the District of Columbia District Court. The suit, brought by Schaerr Jaffe LLP on behalf of Empower Oversight Whistleblowers & Research, seeks records concerning the potential conflicts of interest by former high level officials at the SEC relating to cryptocurrencies. According to the suit, the records seek to glean more insight into whether conflicts were prevalent when SEC officials declared certain cryptocurrencies as securities. The case is 1:23-cv-01335, Empower Oversight Whistleblowers & Research v. U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission.

May 11, 2023, 7:13 AM

Empower Oversight Whistleblowers & Research

Schaerr Jaffe LLP

U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act