Who Got The Work

Hodgson Russ partner Jodyann Galvin has entered an appearance for Empower Finance Inc. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Dec. 5 in New York Northern District Court by Heslin Rothenberg Farley & Mesiti on behalf of Empower Federal Credit Union, accuses the defendant of using a similar mark to the plaintiff's mark in the financial sector without authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brenda K. Sannes, is 5:22-cv-01302, Empower Federal Credit Union v. Empower Finance, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

February 23, 2023, 11:31 AM