Mark t. Deming and Adam S. Weiss of Polsinelli have stepped in as defense counsel to Empower Annuity Insurance in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action was filed Aug. 2 in New York Northern District Court by Heslin Rothenberg Farley & Mesiti on behalf of financial services company Empower Federal Credit Union. The complaint contends that defendant's use of the 'Empower' mark is confusingly similar to the plaintiff’s use of the mark in a competing industry. The defendant is also represented by Manatt, Phelps & Phillips. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brenda K. Sannes, is 5:23-cv-00941, Empower Federal Credit Union v. Empower Annuity Insurance Company of America.
Banking & Financial Services
October 31, 2023, 12:07 PM