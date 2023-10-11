Richard S. Hartunian of Manatt, Phelps & Phillips has entered an appearance for Empower Annuity Insurance Co. of America in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 2 in New York Northern District Court by Heslin Rothenberg Farley & Mesiti on behalf of financial services company Empower Federal Credit Union, contends that defendant's use of the 'Empower' mark is confusingly similar to the plaintiff’s use of the mark in a competing industry. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brenda K. Sannes, is 5:23-cv-00941, Empower Federal Credit Union v. Empower Annuity Insurance Company of America.
Banking & Financial Services
October 11, 2023, 8:47 AM