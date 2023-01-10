New Suit - Trademark

Hogan Lovells filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Colorado District Court on behalf of retirement plan provider Empower Annuity Insurance Company of America. The complaint pursues claims against Empower Finance, a personal finance and financial planning products provider, for the ongoing use of the 'Empower' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00062, Empower Annuity Insurance Company Of America v. Empower Finance.

Insurance

January 10, 2023, 6:12 AM