Employment Lawyers in Big Law Optimistic About More Work Ahe...

Labor and employment partners at large law firms say clients have showered them with questions about a federal agency's rule banning noncompete agreements. But the lawyers said they can't be sure if they'll see increased demand for their services until the rule survives an expected flurry of court challenges. Even if it takes effect as early as August, the lawyers said the rule will not eliminate the need for their practices which focus on such related areas as trade secrets and other employment-related restrictions.

April 26, 2024, 12:13 PM

