More than 110 Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith lawyers have accepted roles at a new firm founded by former national labor and employment chairs of the Am Law 100 firm, leaders at the new firm say. The new firm, Barber Ranen, will focus on commercial and employment litigation and will have a presence in 12 geographic markets throughout the U.S., according to sources with knowledge of the new firm.

May 02, 2023, 1:12 PM

