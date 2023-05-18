Employment Attorneys Talk Ethics Hotlines, Defining Retaliat...

News From Law.com

In April, a Rome, Georgia, Sam's Club store employee sued the company and its parent corporation, Walmart Inc., claiming she was wrongfully fired in retaliation for expressing her concerns to the company's ethics hotline about pregnancy- and race-based discrimination. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, seemed rare in that it involved allegations that a worker was fired for complaining to an ethics hotline about discrimination she faced on the job.

