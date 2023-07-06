Employers Not Liable for Exposing Workers Families to COVID,...

News From Law.com

In a case closely watched by business groups and the plaintiffs bar, the California Supreme Court on Thursday held that a company does not owe a duty of care under state law to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to their workers' loved ones. To find otherwise, Associate Justice Carol Corrigan wrote for the unanimous court, could lead to emergency service providers shutting down in a future pandemic for fear of liability and courts being clogged with fact-specific claims brought by millions of Californians.

July 06, 2023, 6:52 PM

