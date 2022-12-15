New Suit

Walgreens and Indian Harbor Insurance Company were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in New Mexico District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Pegue & Thompson on behalf of Employers Mutual Casualty Company, seeks a judgment on Indian Harbor’s duty to defend and indemnify a policyholder in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00955, Employers Mutual Casualty Company v. Walgreen Co. et al.

December 15, 2022, 5:31 PM