New Suit

Freeman, Mathis & Gary filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Employers Mutual Casualty Company. The complaint, which names Southern Oil Refinery and other defendants, seeks to resolve disputes over its liability obligations for claims related to an underlying personal injury action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00220, Employers Mutual Casualty Company v. Southern Oil Refinery, LLC et al.

Insurance

September 29, 2022, 6:58 AM