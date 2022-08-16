Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Rainier Legal Advocates LLC on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Worthington Industries, a metals manufacturer, and Xylem Inc., a water technology provider, to Washington Western District Court. The suit, filed by Cozen O'Connor, brings claims on behalf of the Board of Regents of University of Washington and Employers Insurance Company of Wausau in connection with a water leak at the university's Harborview Medical Center. The suit accuses the defendants of designing, manufacturing and selling a defective water tank and seeks $1.725 million in damages. The case is 2:22-cv-01154, Employers Insurance Company of Wausau et al v. Worthington Industries Incorporated et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 16, 2022, 8:38 PM