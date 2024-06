News From Law.com

A revision to overtime rules from the U.S. Department of Labor is posing strategic challenges to employers. Beginning on July 1, the DOL will enact the first in a series of increases in the salary threshold that must be met for employees to be exempt from overtime pay under the Fair Labor Standards Act. But businesses, industry groups and the state of Texas have filed suits seeking to stop the changes.

Texas

June 14, 2024, 5:45 PM

