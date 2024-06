News From Law.com

A revision to overtime rules from the U.S. Department of Labor is posing strategic challenges to employers. Beginning on July 1, the DOL will enact the first in a series of increases in the salary threshold that must be met for employees to be exempt from overtime pay under the Fair Labor Standards Act [FLSA]. But businesses, industry groups and the state of Texas have filed suits seeking to stop the changes.

Texas

June 14, 2024, 1:22 PM

