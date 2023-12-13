Who Got The Work

Ballard Spahr partners M. Norman Goldberger and Kahlil C. Williams have entered appearances for FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The case, filed Nov. 14 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Saxton Stump; Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd; and Ciccarello, Del Giudice & LaFon on behalf of Employer-Teamsters Local Nos. 175 & 505 Health & Welfare Fund, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the company was vulnerable to a wave of generic competition in India, China and Brazil due to a series of legal and regulatory setbacks related to FMC’s patents. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kai N. Scott, is 2:23-cv-04487, Employer-Teamsters Local Nos. 175 & 505 Health & Welfare Fund v. FMC Corporation et al.

Agriculture

December 13, 2023, 8:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Employer-Teamsters Local Nos. 175 & 505 Health & Welfare Fund

Plaintiffs

Saxton Stump

defendants

FMC Corporation

Andrew D Sandifer

Mark A Douglas

defendant counsels

Ballard Spahr

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws