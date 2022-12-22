New Suit - Trademark

Flooring company Empire Today filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against First Capital Asset Group and Robert S. Aydt on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Baker & Hostetler, accuses the defendants of offering home improvement services through the websites empiretodaysale.com and empiretodayfl.com. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07205, Empire Today LLC v. First Capital Asset Group Inc. et al.

Illinois

December 22, 2022, 12:54 PM