New Suit - Trademark

Empire Medical Training Inc. filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Empire Medical Training of CA LLC on Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Burr & Forman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-60648, Empire Medical Training Inc. v. Empire Medical Training of CA LLC.

Health Care

April 06, 2023, 2:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Empire Medical Training, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Burr & Forman

Novak Druce + Quigg LLP

defendants

Empire Medical Training of CA, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims