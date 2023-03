New Suit

Manning & Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez, Trester filed an insurance lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court on behalf of Empire Fire And Marine Insurance. The suit pursues claims against three individuals for allegedly staging a car accident to file an insurance claim fraudulently. The case is 2:23-cv-02403, Empire Fire And Marine Insurance Company, an Illinois corporation v. Poghosyan et al.

Insurance

March 31, 2023, 5:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Empire Fire And Marine Insurance Company, an Illinois corporation

Plaintiffs

Manning & Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez, Trester

defendants

Cesar Hilario Prado Barrios

Gilbert Poghosyan

Sadaf Sadeghi

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute