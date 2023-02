Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley and Smith Gambrell & Russell on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Texas Aviation Group and Summit Sky Advisory to Idaho District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for aircraft maintenance, was filed by Feltman Ewing on behalf of Empire Airlines. The case is 1:23-cv-00064, Empire Airlines Inc. v. Texas Aviation Group LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 03, 2023, 8:37 PM