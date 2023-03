Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Caliber Holdings LLC and Caliber Holdings of Washington LLC over alleged labor law breaches to Washington Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Schuck Law on behalf of a mechanic who contends that the defendants failed to pay him at his agreed upon rate. The case is 2:23-cv-00291, Empey v. Caliber Holdings LLC et al.

Automotive

March 02, 2023, 11:15 AM