New Suit - Employment

Chicago-based cannabis company Cresco Labs was hit with an employment lawsuit on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Fedor Kozlov on behalf of a white cultivation agent in a Lincoln facility, alleges that the plaintiff's managers disciplined him for listening to rap music and threatened to beat him if he didn't 'start acting according to his race.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02789, Emperor v. Cresco Labs LLC.

Cannabis

May 03, 2023, 7:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Emperor

Plaintiffs

The Law Offices Of Fedor Kozlov, P.C.

defendants

Cresco Labs, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute