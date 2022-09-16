New Suit - Employment Class Action

Cresco Labs, an integrated cannabis company based in Chicago, and its subsidiary JDRC Managed Services were hit with a class action Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Sommers Schwartz P.C. and Steffans Legal, contends that the class was required to change into company-issued protective clothing and safety equipment before their shifts started without compensation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05037, Emperor et al v. Cresco Labs, LLC et al.

Cannabis

September 16, 2022, 10:46 AM