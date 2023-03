News From Law.com

Law.com will release its 2023 Go-To Law Schools hiring report—which ranks the 50 law schools that sent the highest percentage of 2022 J.D.s into associate jobs at the nation's largest 100 law firms—later this month. But we're offering an early look at the rankings throughout this week and next for those who just can't wait. Today, we're featuring Nos. 21-30.

Georgia

March 23, 2023, 3:00 PM

