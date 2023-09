News From Law.com

In a partnership with The Carter Center, the Emory University School of Law's Center for Civil Rights and Social Justice (CCRSJ) will offer a symposium, titled "Advancing the Rule of Law in U.S. Elections," Thursday and Friday on Emory's campus in Atlanta. This symposium will launch a collaboration between the CCRSJ and the center that aims to increase support for civil rights and social justice in the legal community.

District of Columbia

September 11, 2023, 8:00 AM

