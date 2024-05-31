Who Got The Work

Frederick L. Cottrell III and Christine Dealy Haynes of Richards, Layton & Finger have stepped in to defend Cala Health Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Feb. 23 in Delaware District Court by Farnan LLP on behalf of Emkinetics Inc., asserts two patents for a method and apparatus for transdermal electrical stimulus, used in the treatment for urinary incontinence. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, is 1:24-cv-00250, Emkinetics, Inc. v. Cala Health, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 31, 2024, 11:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Emkinetics, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Farnan LLP

defendants

Cala Health, Inc.

defendant counsels

Richards, Layton & Finger

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims