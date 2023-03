New Suit

Farmers Insurance was sued Friday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit was filed by pro se by Philip Emiabata and Sylvia Emiabata. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00263, Emiabata et al v. Farmers Insurance Corporation et al.

Insurance

March 24, 2023, 7:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Philip Emiabata

Sylvia Emiabata

defendants

Farmers Insurance Corporation

Farmers Texas County Mutual Ins. Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute