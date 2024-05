Who Got The Work

James Larkin Smith of King & Spalding has entered an appearance for Walmart in a pending consumer class action. The case, filed March 20 in Missouri Western District Court by Wagstaff & Cartmell, alleges that acne products sold under the defendant's brand Equate contain dangerous levels of the carcinogenic compound benzene. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes, is 3:24-cv-05019, Emery et al v. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 04, 2024, 12:21 PM

Anthony Ryan

Christopher Emery

Wagstaff Cartmell

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

King & Spalding

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct