Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel's rates are reasonable, a judge ruled in a decision ordering Paul Haggis to pay his rape accuser's legal fees on top of the $10 million verdict secured by the firm in 2022. Haggis must now pay attorneys fees and costs for Haleigh Breest totaling $2,848,366, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Sabrina Kraus has ordered,

March 09, 2023, 11:46 AM