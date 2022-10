Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Llyod's London and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The suit, concerning professional liability claims, was filed by Reif Law Group on behalf of Emerson Equity. The case is 4:22-cv-06037, Emerson Equity, LLC v. Forge Underwriting Limited et al.

Insurance

October 13, 2022, 3:58 PM