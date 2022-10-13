Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kaufman Dolowich Voluck on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by the Reif Law Group on behalf of investment advisory firm Emerson Equity, challenges the defendants' denial of coverage under a professional liability policy for claims relating to the plaintiff's recommendation of GWG L Bonds to customers. The case is 3:22-cv-06037, Emerson Equity LLC v. Forge Underwriting Ltd. et al.

Insurance

October 13, 2022, 2:58 PM