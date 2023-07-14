New Suit - Trade Secrets

Emerson Electric, a Missouri-based manufacturer of industrial products, filed a trade secrets lawsuit on Thursday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The court case, brought by Dowd Bennett LLP, accuses former Emerson senior executive leader Trevor Shanks of misappropriating confidential and trade secret information in favor of direct competitor, Bray International Inc. The suit further contends that Shanks accepted over $1 million in incentive payments in exchange for signing non-competition agreements with Emerson. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00882, Emerson Electric Co. v. Bray International, Inc. et al.

July 14, 2023, 5:29 AM

Emerson Electric Co.

Dowd Bennett Llp - St. Louis

Bray International, Inc.

Trevor Shanks

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract