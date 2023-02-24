New Suit - Patent

Stoel Rives filed a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court on behalf of Emerging Acquisitions d/b/a Bulk Handling Systems. The suit, against Van Dyk Baler Corp. d/b/a Van Dyk Recycling Solutions and other defendants, asserts a single patent related to separation systems and methods for sorting municipal solid waste. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00329, Emerging Acquisitions, LLC d/b/a Bulk Handling Systems v. Wells et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 24, 2023, 7:21 AM